WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Senior Services of Wichita’s Roving Pantry program has been saved thanks in part to a generous gift from an anonymous donor.

The Roving Pantry program, which takes grocery orders over the phone and then shops for and delivers groceries to homebound seniors who are unable to shop for themselves, was in danger of closing at the end of the year unless it could raise an additional $50,000.

Laurel Alkire, executive director of Senior Services of Wichita, says an anonymous donor who lives out of state saw the story online and thought of their own father, who would have benefited from the service when they were still alive.

Alkire says they made the generous donation around Thanksgiving but asked to remain anonymous. In addition to the donor, Alkire thanked Sheila Regehr and the Dillons/Kroger Foundation for both financial support and their partnership with Senior Services of Wichita over the past several decades. She also thanked the Wichita Community Foundation, as well as many local businesses, churches, entrepreneurs, and individuals, for their contributions.

The program received a total of $60,000, which was $10,000 above its original goal to sustain the program through 2023. The funds will be used to add a second driver, service and maintain their delivery vehicles, and add more seniors to their program.

Seniors enrolled in the program pay for their groceries either with cash, check, or Vision cards. If you know someone who would benefit from the Roving Pantry Program, contact them to find out how to enroll at 316-267-4378.