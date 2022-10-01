BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (KSNW) — The city of Belle Plaine again finds itself under a Boil Water Advisory.

KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a line break that resulted in a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Pressure changes can result in a loss of chlorine residuals and lead to bacterial contamination.

Residents are advised to do the following:

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Boil water for one minute before drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The advisory will remain until the KDHE announces that water samples tested at a lab have come back as safe. Last month, Belle Plaine was under boil water advisories twice after several water main breaks.

To receive text alerts from Belle Plaine, text “tulip” to 620-488-8401.