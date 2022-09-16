BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (KSNW) — The people in Belle Plaine are under another boil water advisory, just one day after a previous advisory ended.

On Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said that a new pipeline break caused a loss of pressure in the water distribution system and put the water at risk for contamination. The boil water advisory is for customers of the City of Belle Plaine public water supply system.

On Tuesday, a water main broke between the city’s wells and water tower. Workers fixed it, but residents had to boil water until Thursday when the KDHE gave the all-clear.

Now that the city is back under a boil water advisory, here are the precautions again:

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Boil water for one minute before drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The advisory will remain until the KDHE announces that water samples tested at a lab have come back as safe.

To receive text alerts from Belle Plaine, text “tulip” to 620-488-8401.

For consumer questions, contact the water system. You can also call the KDHE at 785-296-5514 or click here for the KDHE website.