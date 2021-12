GYPSUM, Kan. (KSNW) – Another earthquake was reported early Wednesday morning in Saline County. It occurred near Gypsum, the site of recent quakes in the last week.

The magnitude 4.0 earthquake came a week after a magnitude 4.3 earthquake was reported last week. It happened a few minutes before 4 a.m. according to the United States Geological Survey.

Several more earthquakes were reported in the same area over the weekend.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.