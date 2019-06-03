Another Kansas agency looking into dealings of man charged with performing illegal autopsies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Larry Windholz of El Dorado is still haunted by the loss of his wife, Karen.

“Oh, every day. First thing I do is wake up and look at her picture next to her ashes,” he said. “I just wanted closure. That’s all I ever wanted.”

Karen died suddenly in 2017, and her husband suspects medical malpractice.

He paid Shawn Parcells $3,000 to perform a private autopsy.

KSN asked Larry what was it that made him think Parcells was a doctor.

“He told me he was, on the phone.”

Turns out, Parcells has no formal training or license, and two years later, Windholz is still waiting for answers.

Windholz has received no report and no refund. He went to the attorney general.

Two women in Kansas City tell a similar story, never getting the autopsy reports they paid for.

“So there’s some that are completely done that need to go, and then there are some that are just waiting on tissue analysis, and that’s it,” said Parcells.

Last month, Parcells showed KSN his Topeka autopsy lab where he says some reports, including the Windholz case, are done but cannot be delivered because of a temporary restraining order by the state. The attorney general’s office has filed civil and criminal charges, saying Parcells performed autopsies for Wabaunsee County that, under Kansas law, he was not qualified to do.

Parcells says he never claimed to be a doctor, but his work for Wabaunsee County was supervised by one.

“Yes, the reports that were sent out were reviewed by a pathologist,” Parcells told KSN.

When asked if all them were reviewed, Parcells said, “yes.”

But autopsies are not his only business. Several years ago, Parcells advertised online as a Christian minister, offering pre-marital counseling, weddings and funerals. In an email last week, he said he doesn’t do that anymore.

But Parcells Capital Investments is current. His attorney says he received a letter last week from the Kansas Securities Commission asking questions about what the company sells. The state would not confirm an investigation to KSN, and Parcells said in an email, “I am not sure why the securities people want to talk to me. We do NOT offer financial investment advise to others. I am working on getting that license now, but do not currently have it.”

Windholz hopes one day, Parcells will be out of business altogether and behind bars. He’s due back in court in July.