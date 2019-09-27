Another Kansas school district prepares to sue e-cigarette maker

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) – A suburban Kansas City school district is preparing to sue a leading e-cigarette maker as the number of deaths from a vaping-related lung disease continues to climb.

The Kansas City Star reports that the school board for the Olathe, Kansas, school district is planning a special meeting Friday to vote on filing a lawsuit against Juul. District officials aren’t commenting until after the meeting.

Earlier this month, the Goddard school district decided to sue vaping manufacturers.

Lawsuits have been filed across the county as health officials investigate hundreds of breathing illnesses nationwide reported in people who used vaping devices. Multiple deaths have been reported, including two in Kansas.

Juul has defended itself from the litigation by saying that it doesn’t market to youth and that its products are meant to be an alternative to smoking.

