Another lawsuit filed on behalf of Andrew Finch’s children

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The children of Andrew Finch, the man shot and killed by police in a swatting incident, along with their caretaker have filed a lawsuit against two Wichita police officers.

The suit claims that when Wichita police officer Justin Rapp and Sergeant Benjamin Jonker went to the home they weren’t trained to deal with the situation.

A fake swatting call had been made by Tyler Barriss to Wichita 911 claiming that the person inside had shot his father, was holding his mother at gunpoint and was threatening to burn down the home.

After police surrounded the home, the lawsuit says that the two officers failed to make sure those inside weren’t in a mental health crisis or anything else the caller claimed.

The guardian and children are seeking damages in excess of $75,000 for sustained economic and non-economic damages, mental anguish, suffering, and bereavement.

It is one of three lawsuits in Finch’s death.

