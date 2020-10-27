Another secret recording released in connection to Whipple attack ad

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Republican Party has released an audio recording allegedly of Rep. Michael Capps telling party leaders that they do not want to know who was behind an attack ad against Brandon Whipple.

A man’s voice, allegedly belonging to Capps, tells a party leader, “It’s a nuclear bomb.”

“I neither funded the project, I didn’t produce the project, I didn’t distribute the project, I just have knowledge of the project, and you don’t want those names,” the man says.

“I do want the names,” someone responds.

“You do not want those names,” the man says again. “I’m telling you now, this is not something small Dalton [Glasscock, chair of the Sedgwick County GOP]. You do not want those names.”

Nov. 1, 2019 Meeting Audio:

Later, in the recording, the man says, “I know the hands that are dirty and I will not take a hit from the (expletive) party.”

The man says he will not resign.

Whipple has sued over the attack ad. His lawsuit names Capps, Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell and Wichita City Council Member James Clendenin.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett announced an investigation into the case.

Capps was up for reelection to Kansas District 85. He lost in the August primary.

