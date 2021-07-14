Another shigella case identified at Tanganyika Wildlife splash park; KDHE launches new investigation survey

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Sedgwick County Health Department continue to investigate cases of illness associated with Tanganyika Falls Splash Park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park. located in Goddard.

The KDHE said one additional person who tested positive for shigella had been identified, bringing the total cases linked to the park to seven. Shigella is a bacteria spread from person to person through exposure to contaminated stool and spread easily.

All seven cases visited the splash park on June 11, 2021. In addition, investigations into other possible linked illnesses are ongoing.

KDHE and SCHD have created a new survey for individuals who visited Tanganyika Wildlife Park from May 28 through June 19, 2021. The detailed survey is designed to help investigators determine the cause of illness. Please complete the new survey, even if you already completed a similar survey when the investigation was first announced. The new survey can be found here.

KDHE became aware of the first three shigella cases’ association with Tanganyika on June 18. The splash park has remained closed since June 19. Since then, Sedgwick County has worked with Tanganyika on improvements to processes that will meet the CDC’s Model Aquatic Health Code.

Meanwhile, a local law firm has filed a lawsuit against the park representing people impacted by the illness.