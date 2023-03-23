DEXTER, Kan. (KSNW) — Cowley County fire officials are investigating another suspicious fire, this time near Dexter.

Cowley County Rural Fire District #3 says they responded to a mutual aid call to assist with a wildfire northeast of Dexter Thursday. Three of their pumper trucks, a tanker and a command vehicle responded to assist in fighting the fire.

They were joined by Dexter, Atlanta, Cambridge, and Winfield units, who also responded to assist. The fire was brought under control without any injuries to people or livestock and without any buildings receiving damage.

Courtesy Cowley County Fire District #3

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but is considered suspicious. Since February, Cowley County has seen over a dozen fires that were intentionally set.

No arrests have been made yet, but authorities continue to investigate. Anyone who may have information or has seen suspicious activity should contact law enforcement.