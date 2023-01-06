WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As the Wichita Police Department continues to investigate the kidnappings of three Wichita students Wednesday and Thursday, it is beginning an investigation into another case of a suspicious character on Thursday.

Police say, at this time, the new case does not appear to be connected to the kidnappings and eventual release of the three students in southeast Wichita.

On Friday morning, a Wichita mother notified police that her 13-year-old daughter was approached by a stranger as she was walking to school near Douglas and West Street around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

The girl said a man in a blue or green sedan tried to coerce her to get closer to his car. She ignored him and kept walking. She told her mother about it Thursday night, and the mother reported it just before 10 a.m. Friday.

Police say they are trying to identify the person in the case. The Wichita school district has been notified, and extra patrols have been assigned to the area.

If you have information that could help, call the WPD or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.