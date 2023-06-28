WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita’s Orpheum Theatre plans to start charging people who use the parking lot just north of the building during live events.

The Orpheum, an ASM Global-managed facility, will offer reserved parking for live events starting in late July. It is partnering with ParkMobile. That is the same parking app ASM Global uses at its other two facilities, Century II and Intrust Bank Arena.

For now, paid parking is for the Orpheum Theatre’s live events, such as concerts, comedy acts, and theater performances. The north lot will continue to be free and first come, first served on movie nights.

“Our users in Wichita can now enjoy a stress-free parking experience at the Orpheum Theatre through securing a spot on our app ahead of time,” David Hoyt, ParkMobile managing director, said in a news release.

“Allowing guests to reserve parking will eliminate some of the day of stress that comes with attending events,” Levi Miller, Orpheum Theatre director, said. “This will help improve the overall guest experience and bring another layer of safety to our guests.”

The reserved parking option will be listed on each event’s Orpheum page. For example, Boz Scaggs on July 26 is the first Orpheum event to include parking reservations through ParkMobile. Click here to see that “reserve parking in advance” is now listed on the Orpheum’s Boz Scaggs page.

To make a parking reservation, users must use the ParkMobile website or the ParkMobile app on their smartphones. Search ParkMobile for the Orpheum Theatre, then select the event. After the reservation is booked, it can be redeemed at the Orpheum’s lot using a mobile pass in the app or a printed permit.

Reservations cut off at 11:59 p.m. the day before the live show. If parking spaces are still available on the day of the event, people can pay for a parking spot on-site with cash, card, and mobile pay.