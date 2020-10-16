AP: Racist comments flood online Kansas State diversity event

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A virtual diversity event at Kansas State University was flooded with racist comments after a white student who caused an uproar earlier this year with a racist tweet about George Floyd shared a link to the Zoom call with his followers.

The Manhattan Mercury reports that the executive board of the KSU Young Democrats blamed followers of Jaden McNeil for disrupting Tuesday’s KSUnite event in a tweet and demanded that he be expelled.

A university spokesman told The Associated Press on Thursday that the disruption was so severe that the moderators had to disable the chat function for participants.

