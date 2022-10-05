The Wichita Fire Department responds to an apartment fire near Broadway and Clark on Oct. 5, 2022. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police had to close a section of South Broadway Wednesday morning as the Wichita Fire Department responded to an apartment fire.

The fire was in a single-level apartment complex near Broadway and Clark Street around 8:15 a.m. Because of the fire, police shut down both south- and northbound traffic between Clark and Kincaid Streets.

Fire crews got the fire put out quickly. They say the apartment residents got out safely. The apartment that was on fire was close to Broadway. The battalion chief says the apartment is unlivable. The fire did not spread to other apartments.

So far, there is no word on a damage estimate or what caused the fire.