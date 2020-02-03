1 adult, 2 children rescued from Hutchinson apartment fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – One adult and two children were rescued from an apartment fire on Monday.
The fire happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of East 1st St.
When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found black coming from a second-story apartment.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire after an aggressive interior attack. They also made a request for a second-alarm to ensure they had the necessary resources.
The children and adults suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for further evaluation and later released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Four other apartments received water and smoke damage.
Multiple families displaced by the fire were helped by the American Red Cross.
