Apartment fire in southeast Wichita blamed on electrical malfunction

Parke East Apartment fire (KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a Wichita apartment complex Saturday morning.

The fire happened at Parke East Townhomes near Woodlawn and Harry around 11 a.m.

Authorities said fire crews found heavy smoke when they arrived to the scene. Crews did find flames as they worked through two floors of the apartment complex.

Fire investigators have determined the cause of the fire.

"The wall between two apartments had some type of electric malfunction. The fire spread from the basement all the way up to the attic space," said Lt. Jose Ocadiz, Wichita Fire Department.

Officials said the fire caused about $175,000 to the structure and $25,000 to the contents.

There were no injuries reported in the fire. Four families were displaced. The American Red Cross responded to assist them.

Residents in complex reported that they have been experiencing flickering lights.