DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – One person has been taken to the hospital, and other residents have been evacuated after an apartment fire Monday morning.

The fire is at the Fairways Apartment Complex in the 2400 block of Newberry, near Rock Road in Derby.

Fire crews were called to the complex before 5 a.m.

Crews reported seeing smoke and flames coming from one unit.

Residents have been evacuated; one person has been taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters had the blaze put out soon after arriving on the scene.

Morning traffic may be impacted as crews work to investigate the cause of the fire.