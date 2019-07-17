Apartments evacuated after SUV hits building

Wichita, KAN. (KSNW) – Police are investigating whether a man was driving impaired after his SUV slammed into an apartment complex.

It happened around 1:15 Wednesday morning in the 6700 block of W Shade Ln. That’s near Central and Ridge.

A look at the scene shows the driver went through a fence, over the grass and into the building. No one was hurt, but the impact detached a gas line, causing nearby apartments to be evacuated as gas crews tended to the scene.

Both cleanup and the investigation were still underway as of Thursday morning. We hope to learn more throughout the day.