Apparent domestic violence incident leaves three dead in Larned

LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) — Authorities are investigating after two adults and a 12-year-old boy were found shot to death in Kansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that a man discovered the bodies Saturday night in a Larned home. A coroner pronounced 44-year-old Shala Smith, 12-year-old Carver Smith and 44-year-old Jon Smith dead at the scene.

“My office will only confirm the tragedy to the extent that on Saturday, January 8, 2022, an apparent domestic violence incident at a residence within the City of Larned resulted in the death of two adults and one minor child,” said Douglas McNett, the Pawnee County attorney, in a press release.

The person who is believed to be responsible for deaths is one of the people dead, according to McNett. McNett says the incident was discovered when a family friend stopped by to check on them.

The KBI is handling the investigation per the request of the Larned Police Department.

Formal autopsies have been ordered.

The Kansas Crisis Hotline is 1-888-END-ABUSE, or 1-888-363-22873, and provides confidential support 24/7 to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.