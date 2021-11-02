Apparent road rage clash leads to death of New York woman on Kansas interstate

OTTAWA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are looking for a commercial vehicle that hit and killed a woman from New York on a Kansas interstate during an apparent road rage confrontation.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says 54-year-old Lori Anne Maxwell, of Gloversville, New York, died Friday night on Interstate 35 in Franklin County.

The patrol says Maxwell and another driver were involved in a road rage confrontation for several miles before they both pulled over.

Authorities say Maxwell got out of her vehicle and was trying to talk to the other driver when a passing commercial vehicle hit her and did not stop. Maxwell died at the scene.

