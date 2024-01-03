WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police officers are now equipped with sensory kits in their patrol cars. It is a part of the new Autism Outreach Program. The kits will have items like noise-canceling headphones, sunglasses and fidgets.

Officer John Biagini helped spearhead the project and says he has seen some of these tools work like magic.

“I was just out in public and had a set of headphones and gave them to a parent and put them on the child, and I got to see, cause these help my kids calm down, so I kinda already got to experience the magic of it as to where it just helps them relax,” Biagini said.

People with special needs can submit forms to the Wichita Police Department, sharing information to help officers best interact with them. Eventually, the goal is for dispatchers to be able to access that information.

“Some of this stuff is individuals’ preferred method of communication, likes, or dislikes; it could be, you know, they like music,” Officer Biagini said. “Music could help them calm down or snacks. It just helps the officer be more informed. It just gives our police officers the opportunity to, as the term goes, not rush in to fail. Take a step back, succeed, and help the person, be that voice for them.”

The program is opt-in, and when people submit a form, they will receive a card showing they have autism. They do not need medical information.

“Some people wear them on a lanyard, and that could be the difference between we have somebody that’s nonverbal, we can identify them with this card,” Biagini said. “It just gives them a direction. The whole idea of the kit and the entire program is to kind of help the people out there that don’t necessarily have a voice and helping be a voice for them.”

The kit also has a communication card with the alphabet, words and other images to help someone communicate.

“If you can imagine, if you struggle to communicate with someone how frustrating it could be if you can’t communicate,” Heartspring president and CEO Dan Soliday said. “Having the communication board allows for simple communication that they can get their point across, and that can de-escalate the situation rather quickly.”

“I know just from past experiences, having communication issues with individuals where some of the stuff would greatly helped,” Biagini. “Just the communication board alone to try and help somebody, tell you what their name is, you know, and find out if they’re hurting, if they’re happy, they’re sad, you know, whatever the case may be.”

Biagini says he has three kids with autism who are reaching adulthood, and he wanted a tool for them and their community.

“We want to make our city a place if you know people with special needs, family members, and they’re moving, maybe they want to move to Wichita, you know, knowing that Wichita Police Department has this knowing that Heartspring is here, knowing that all the community partners here that are gonna help or help their family members.”

Officers are being trained on how to appropriately use the kits.

“We want to make sure that this is a closely guarded tool so when the officer goes to open the box up that it’s not empty,” Biagini said. “It’s gonna be up to the officer to refill these items or contact their supervisor to get it refilled so every time they need it, just don’t want to be out and man, I could really use a set of headphones and then go oh, there’s nothing in there.”

One example of an officer using a kit could be a car accident where the caregivers are injured.

“The child is in the backseat hysterical, and to have that officer be able to walk up and help calm that child down while the parents are being tended to, I think that’s where this could also come into effect,” Biagini said. “The headphones, fidget spinners, the sunglasses, the whole thing, it just gives us another tool in our toolbox to go out and help the public.”

Soliday says this is a huge need in the community.

“We work with hundreds of kids through our outpatient clinic and through our residential school, and we use pieces of this kind of kit all the time, and it helps,” Soliday said. “The headphones, the glasses, it helps keep kids calm and helps them to be able to learn more and be able to engage and interact better.”

He also says this step makes Wichita more neuro-friendly.

“We believe this is going to help Wichita become known as a city that is neuro-friendly, that we are training and teaching people how to engage, and we care about our families with their neurodiversity,” Soliday said. “I believe it’s going to help Wichita grow as we continue to seek businesses coming to our city, being a place a city that is neuro-friendly that works to engage people who are on the autism spectrum in a healthy manner that’s going to people are gonna want to live here and want to move here.”