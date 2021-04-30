Applications open for Restaurant Revitalization Fund on Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The National Small Business Administration opened registration for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. The fund provides over 28-billion dollars to restaurants to offset the losses caused by the pandemic.

Stan Lerner, a local restaurant owner said while the fund offers relief, it cuts in front of other programs that could be more beneficial. Lerner said he applied for these programs and has yet to see any reward.

“I think some of us feel like well, you keep introducing programs, but frankly it’s all talk — it’s like the movie said, ‘Show me the money,'”

Applications for this new program open for small businesses on Monday. For more information, click here.