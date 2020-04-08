April 11: Kansas Grown Farmers Market opens with new safety measures

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Farmers Markets have fallen under the umbrella of what’s considered to be essential — as an important resource for local, fresh, healthy food within a community.

The Kansas Grown Farmers Market is inaugurating its spring season on Saturday, April 11, with new safety measures and stipulations in place due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

They will be following the state guidelines and will undertake additional measures of protection – including social distancing, a handwashing station, no sampling allowed, and hand sanitizers throughout the market.

The Kansas Grown Farmers Market is asking that the first hour of shopping be reserved for their elderly and immunocompromised customers, as well as frontline essential workers who need to shop early before or after their shift.

For contact information or for submitting pre-orders with the vendors of the Kansas Grown Farmers Market, click here. For details and locations for the Kansas Grown Farmers Market, click here.

