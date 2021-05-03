April tax receipts in Kansas show $91.3 million more than estimated

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly announced on Monday Kansas saw a $91.3 million, or 10.2%, growth over the estimated tax receipt with $982.4 million in total tax collections during the month of April. That is $404.3 million, or 69.9%, better than last year. This increase is due, in part, to businesses having opened back up compared to the same month last year.

With federal stimulus money, federal tax refunds, and state tax refunds getting into the pockets of Kansans, retail sales and compensating use tax collections were more than the estimate. Retail sales tax collections were $236.5 million; a 9.5%, or $20.5 million, growth from the estimate. Compensating use tax collections were $59.2 million; up $13.3 million, or 29.0%, for the month.

In addition to changing consumer purchasing patterns, another contributing factor to the increase in compensating use tax collections is the fact that more out-of-state businesses are registering with the state to collect and remit taxes that are due and owing.

Individual income tax collections are $26.5 million, or 5.8%, more than the estimate with $487.3 million collected. Corporate income tax collections were $152.8 million; a 23.9%, or $29.4 million growth from the estimate.

To view a complete breakdown of April tax receipts, click here.