Are you ready to lose an hour of sleep this weekend? Daylight Saving Time returns

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Are you prepared to lose an hour of sleep this weekend? The time will spring ahead one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 14.

With the annual change, sunlight will extend into the evening, but the shine will take longer to emerge in the morning.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam, and the Northern Marianas.

Standard time returns Nov. 7.

As a reminder, the Wichita Fire Department is reminding residents to test their smoke alarms and install new batteries this weekend.

More than 66 % of home fire deaths nationwide occurred when a working smoke alarm was not present. Most smoke alarms need to be replaced after 10 years of use.

“Checking your smoke alarm twice a year is a simple but often life-saving step everyone can take to ensure their and their family’s safety,” Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz said. “A working smoke alarm increases your chance of surviving a fire by alerting you and your family early.”

WFD partners with Interstate Batteries, Lowes, The Red Cross and the Office of State Fire Marshal to install free smoke alarms and batteries to citizens who need working smoke alarms. You can contact the WFD at (316) 268-4441 or email wichitafire@wichita.gov to set up an appointment for free smoke alarm installation.