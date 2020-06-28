Are your pets in your will? Kansas Humane Society suggests animal owners have a set plan ready to go

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Do you have your pet in your will Or have a set plan on what to do with your furry friend if you’re no longer around? Since the spike in COVID-19 cases, officials at the Kansas Humane Society say it’s a “trending topic.”

Mark Eby, Kansas Humane Society CEO, says this is something all pet owners should think about. Not just now, but always. He says people should have a plan ready to go.

Have a plan in writing noting who you want to be in charge of your pet if something were to happen. Keep at least two weeks of your pet’s food supply at home and make sure your pet has a collar or is micro-chipped in case of disappearance.

The Kansas Human Society also suggests doing what you can to make life continues as normal for your furry friends. In Kansas, pets are considered property. To transfer ownership, the evidence must be in writing to prevent the risk of your pet being sent to an animal shelter.

