Area car washes flooded with people to remove salt and grime from cars

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Busy might be an understatement for many car washes the last few days as people are rushing to get the salt and grime off their cars.

“Seventy to 80 cars on average an hour and they are constantly going through,” said Randy Sebastian who owns FasTrax Car Wash.

At Sebastian’s location the line is moving, brushes spinning and pressure being applied.

“No car wash gets this kind of pressure,” Sebastian said. “It is wonderful for us, but it is also stressful for equipment and employees.”

The recent warmer temperatures brought nearly 1,000 cars at this location in just one day.

“It keeps it nice,” said Brent Helms who was washing his car on Sunday.

The last two days have offered the perfect weather for washing and maybe not at a more perfect time.

“It is very, very important for you to get the salt off of there and not leave it on there because the longer you leave it on there the more corrosion it is basically going to do to your vehicle,” said Michael Hughes, Tire Store Manager at Tracy’s Automotive.

Hughes says the damage can happen within just days. In some cases, mechanics can do their best to grind it down, prime it and coat it but the sooner you get that salt off the better.

“Anything that is metal that has a movement system on it salt is like your worst enemy,” Hughes added.

That is especially the case on some newer cars.

“It feels good,” said Helms.

Helms is taking care of his new Lexus as are many others. It is a good sign for business and for taking care of business when it comes to your car.

“It can do really, really horrible damage,” said Hughes.