Area hospitals report fireworks injuries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita area hospitals were busy treating injuries from fireworks.

Ascension Via Christi said 14 people went to one of the emergency rooms for fireworks injuries, and 12 people went to the burn unit for treatment. Fifty percent of those were ages 2-18. Four of those had serious injuries.

Wesley Healthcare campuses reported that on the Fourth of July, 14 people visited their emergency rooms across Wichita for injuries. Wesley said one injury from a homemade firework required an amputation and follow-up surgery. Others were treated for burns to their face, arms and legs.