Area organizations honor the lives lost in 9/11

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In Wichita, members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3115 held a ceremony today to honor those lives lost 20 years ago.

Representatives from law enforcement, fire departments, and VFW dignitaries were on hand for the somber event. They gathered to remember the ones who made the ultimate sacrifice 20 years ago. The post commander, Robert Goodale, says the attacks brought the country together.

“I was in the United States Army,” Goodale explained. “When I think back to that day, it was all over our TVs, the days that followed the news showed pictures of anybody and everybody holding hands, singing, grieving together, everybody felt the loss.”

The commander says that it was important to remember the day’s heroes.

In Sedgwick County Park, some Wichitans marked today’s 20th anniversary of 9/11 by carrying American flags.

Team Red, White, and Blue organized the moving tribute. The group was created to help connect veterans with their communities. The Old Glory relay featured participants carrying American flags around Sedgwick County Park.

They went from sun-up to sun-down. Some walked, some ran, and others rode bikes to honor those who died on 9/11.

“You’ve got to remember, we can’t forget what happened 20 years ago today. It’s a whole generation of kids that are growing up that don’t know what the Twin Towers look like in the skyline. And we need to remember why it is that way,” said Tom Kapla, flag bearer.

The flag relay took place in nine states.