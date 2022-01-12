Argument between two men ends with shots fired, at least one injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two men were injured Wednesday night after an argument between them turned violent, according to Wichita police.

Police say the call of a shooting came in around 6:20 p.m. from the 1800 block of S. Greenwood St. in Wichita, near the intersection of Harry and Hydraulic St.

When they arrived, police found one man who had been shot in lower half of their right leg, and they began medical treatment. Not long after their arrival, they received a report of a suspect driving erratically, and the vehicle description matched what the alleged shooter left the scene in.

WPD says they tracked the suspect to the vicinity of the Sedgwick County jail, where he was arrested and booked.

