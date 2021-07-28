Arizona woman who moved to Cheney in June yet to receive her belongings, BBB warns on what to look out for

CHENEY, Kan. (KSNW) — When Diana Kovacs hired Nationwide Moving out of Florida, to help her transport her belongings from Arizona to Cheney, Kansas, she had been told the cost would be around $8,000. Kovacs says in late June nationwide had another company, Honeybee Logistics LLC, load her things into a moving truck and that’s when everything took a bad turn.

“Honeybee got finished loading the truck,” said Kovacs. “They told me, “$16,000”, and I said, “No way, all I have is a credit card that has a $10,000 limit,” and they said, “Well, we’ll max that out.””

After maxing out her credit card, Diana Kovacs moved to Cheney thinking she would meet her belongings at her new home.

“When I got in here I had no furniture,” Kovacs explained.

Now, five weeks later, the moving companies say they should be delivering her belongings in a couple of weeks.

“The first couple of weeks I slept in a recliner,” added Kovacs. “And I was getting so bad I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t lean over without hurting so I finally had to break down and scrape up enough money to buy me a bed.”

Denise Groene, the Kansas state director for the Better Business Bureau, says people need to be sure to gather information on any companies they hire, especially for interstate moves. “On average, The Better Business Bureau has around 13,000 complaints and negative reviews on moving companies every year,” said Groene.

Last year, the BBB did a study on moving companies and scams. “Some companies try to lowball the estimate to get the customers business,” said Groene. “And then after those items are loaded onto the truck, then they tell the consumer they need additional money.”

Honeybee Logistics LLC says they have talked to Kovacs multiple times, and a lack of drivers plus the COVID-19 pandemic is causing delays. When Honeybee Logistics was asked why Kovacs doesn’t at least know where her belongings currently are, they said they don’t disclose their warehouse location for security reasons. They declined KSN’s request for an interview. Nationwide Moving hasn’t responded to KSN’s request for comment either.