Arkansas City bridge renamed for fallen soldier Sgt. Kevin A. Gilbertson

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A bridge in Arkansas City is now renamed after a fallen soldier with Kansas ties.

Sgt. Kevin A. Gilbertson’s mother reveals the new sign honoring her son at a dedication ceremony Saturday.

Gilbertson was killed by enemy forces in 2007 during his second tour of duty in Iraq. He leaves behind a wife and son who live in Germany.

His mother said this day came about after she signed up and was selected by the Bridges for the Fallen program to rename a bridge in his name.

His mother selected the South Summit Street bridge in Arkansas City because it is her husband’s home town, and they are planning to retire there.

Although Gilbertson is from Iowa and not Arkansas City, the family says they are humbled to see the community show their support.

“And then having all these people here to help celebrate it’s helped so much,” said Keeley Frank, Gilbertson’s Mother.

“This dedication may have Kevin’s name on it, but it’s for all the fallen soldiers of Ark City and throughout the state,” said Randy Frank, Gilbertson’s stepfather. “This is an opportunity to represent and honor and acknowledge all veterans that have served and made the ultimate sacrifice.”

The family said the commemorative signs are expected to be installed at the bridge by the end of the August.