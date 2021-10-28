Arkansas City cancels game vs McPherson following player’s death

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Friday night first-round playoff football game between Arkansas City High School and McPherson High School has been canceled.

In a tweet Thursday, Arkansas City announced that they had made the difficult decision to forfeit Friday night’s game at McPherson following the tragic death of Senior Rhett Lathers on Tuesday night.

Lathers, a senior high school football player for Arkansas City, died in a crash in Kay County, Oklahoma.

McPherson High School responded in a tweet that the Ark City football program suffered a terrible loss earlier this week when one of their seniors was killed in a tragic car accident.

McPherson continued in their tweet by saying, “There are things in life bigger than the game. This is one of those times. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Rhett Lathers Family, the Ark City Football program, the students at Ark City High School and the Ark City Community.”