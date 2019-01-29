Ark City driver crashes into cell phone store

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. January 29, 2019 -- No serious injuries were reported after the driver of a car drove through the lobby of U.S. Cellular in Arkansas City. (Thomas Carver / Cowley CourierTraveler photo)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. January 29, 2019 -- No serious injuries were reported after the driver of a car drove through the lobby of U.S. Cellular in Arkansas City. (Thomas Carver / Cowley CourierTraveler photo)

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) -- Arkansas City Police reported no serious injuries Tuesday afternoon after the driver of a vehicle drove through the lobby of U.S. Cellular.

An elderly female was driving a car that crashed into a building at 2401 N. Summit St. The Arkansas City Police Department, along with and fire and EMS crews, responded and found minor to no injuries among the driver, employees or customers inside U.S. Cellular.

Glass, desks, displays and electrical fixtures were strewn throughout the building after the Hyundai Elantra continued over the curb and through the front windows, coming to a stop in the back of the store.

An employee at Great Clips next door to U.S. Cellular said she did not see the crash but definitely heard it, thinking something happened in the back of the building, but later discovered the front had been smashed into.

The U.S. Cellular manager was not at the store during the accident and declined to comment.

Link: Cowley CourierTraveler

(Photo by THOMAS CARVER / Cowley CourierTraveler)