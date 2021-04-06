Ark City rescue crews tend of multiple fires in past days

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Arkansas City Fire-EMS Department announced on Tuesday that they responded to four separate fires in the past three days involving structures, vehicle, and grass fire.

On Sunday afternoon AFCD responded to 7196 252nd Road for a report of a grass fire. Crews found approximately 10 acres of grass on fire and, due to high winds, a metal outbuilding and two trailers also were ignited. One southbound lane of U.S. 77 was shut down temporarily due to the smoky conditions. Crews were able to get the fire under control within 30 minutes.

The monetary loss of the structure, contents and both trailers was estimated at $9,000. The fire was determined to have been caused by an ember from a previously controlled fire the night before. The Winfield Fire-EMS Department assisted ACFD and Udall Fire Department responded, but disregarded.

On Monday evening, ACFD responded to the 2000 block of 282nd Road in Arkansas City for a report of a vehicle fire. Crews found an abandoned Saturn-type passenger car that was fully involved. The vehicle was deemed a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Later Monday evening, ACFD responded to the area of 252nd and 111th roads, northeast of Arkansas City, for a fire investigation. Crews arrived on the scene to find an abandoned house on fire and burned almost to the ground. The structure was allowed to continue to burn. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

On Tuesday morning, ACFD responded to 1227 South L St. in Sleeth Addition for a report of a house fire. Crews found heavy fire and smoke conditions when they arrived. No one was inside at the home at the time, but two dogs perished in the fire. It took crews almost an hour and a half to bring the structure fire under control. A monetary loss of the structure and its contents is estimated at $20,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Both the Winfield Fire-EMS Department and the Udall Fire Department assisted ACFD in bringing the fire under control.