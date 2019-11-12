Ark City police investigating Saturday shooting, teen in critical condition

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – An Arkansas City teen is in critical condition at an area hospital after being shot on Saturday night.

The Ark City Fire-EMS took the 17-year-old boy to a South Central Kansas Medical Center. He was later airlifted to a Wichita-area hospital for treatment.

The Ark City Fire-EMS and police were dispatched at 9:46 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 to a home in the 500 block of South D Street after getting a report of a gunshot victim.

That is when first responders located the 17-year-old with a gunshot wound.

No charges have been filed at this time. The incident is under investigation.

