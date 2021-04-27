Ark City woman cited after juvenile crashes ATV

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Arkansas City Police Department has cited a woman in connection to an ATV crash that injured a woman.

Police say a juvenile was driving an all-terrain vehicle illegally on the road on the afternoon of Sunday, April 18. The ATV rolled onto its passenger side while making a turn in a cul-de-sac in the Crestwood neighborhood in east Arkansas City.

A 43-year-old Winfield woman was a passenger. Her ankle was injured in the crash. The juvenile had minor injuries.

Police say they have cited the juvenile’s guardian, Penny L. Coffelt, 55, of Arkansas City, through Arkansas City Municipal Court for permitting an unauthorized minor to drive a vehicle.

“Although it is common to see ATVs and golf carts being driven in the Crestwood area on a daily basis, sometimes by young children, this behavior is not legal under Arkansas City Municipal Code,” said ACPD Capt. Jim Holloway in a news release.

He said the four most important rules for any ATV rider or golf cart driver to obey are as follow: