ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — “Aloha Arkalalah” is in full swing with activities throughout Friday and Saturday in Arkansas City.

During the festival, the population of the town doubles, going from 12,000 people to nearly 25,000.

“It is really just an opportunity for all those that come back home to reunite with family and friends and classmates,” Chairman Damon Mendoza said. “So it’s a big part of our festival are the all the reunions.”

Saturday afternoon is the big, 2-hour parade with over 70 entries. The Marine Forces Reserve band from New Orleans will lead the parade.

This year’s theme is “Aloha Arkalalah”, and that was chosen intentionally.

“The word Aloha has many meanings such as hello, bye, love, compassion and unity,” Mendoza said. “And so I just we thought these words are really what our town of Arkansas City embraces, so we thought the thing would be perfect.”

Mendoza says Arkalalah is like a holiday for Ark City where everyone comes back together to celebrate.