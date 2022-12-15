ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Arkansas City Police are investigating a reported sexual harassment case at the high school.

Chief Eric Burr says officers were called to the school shortly after 12 p.m. Thursday, where he says they took statements from everyone involved. Burr says they are still investigating, and no arrests have been made.

Director of Communications Alisha Call says the district shared a letter with families later that afternoon:

Earlier today, Arkansas City High School administration was made aware of sexual harassment allegations regarding an ACHS staff member. The Arkansas City Police Department was notified immediately and the employee has been suspended, with pay, pending further internal and police investigations.

While we can not share any additional details at this time, we wanted to make you aware of the situation. USD 470 takes this and all safety matters very seriously. We appreciate ACPD’s assistance and the continued support of our school community.”

No further details have been made available.