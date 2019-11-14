Arkansas City man found dead after being struck by a train

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 62-year-old Arkansas City man was found dead early Thursday morning on railroad tracks after apparently having been struck by a train overnight.
The Arkansas City Police Department was dispatched at 12:02 a.m. to BNSF Railroad property located in the 1400 block of South D Street, between East Taylor and East Fillmore avenues.
Police were dispatched for a report of an unresponsive person on the tracks located east of D Street. They found the 62-year-old victim and determined he apparently had been struck by a train.
The incident remains under investigation. The identity of the victim is being withheld until family can be notified.
