Arkansas City Memorial Lawn Cemetery damaged by vandal

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Arkansas City sustained damage due to vandalism.

On Monday afternoon, four stones, signage and flowers in the cemetery were damaged. The county will be reaching out to family members of the interred to assist in resolving the damage.

The maintenance shop, chapel, and office facilities were also damaged. Clean-up and repairs are underway.

According to a news release, Cowley County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 33-year-old Arkansas City man connected to the case. Steven Eugene Walker was booked on suspicion of burglary of a non-dwelling, criminal damage to property, criminal desecration of a grave and bond revocation.