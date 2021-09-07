Arkansas City PD: Four people injured, including a child, when pickup tries to escape officers

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Police say a pickup sped away from officers Tuesday morning and crashed into a van, injuring four people, including a 3-year-old.

Police say it started at 9:20 a.m., when officers saw a pickup driven by Casiopia Price, 27 of Arkansas City, heading east at Chestnut and B Street. They say she has a suspended driver’s license, so, at 9:21, they tried to pull her over.

Police say Price sped up and pulled away from officers, then failed to stop at the intersection of U.S. 77 and Chestnut.

At 9:22, the pickup and a van crashed at the bypass intersection. Both vehicles ended up in the grassy area northeast of the intersection.

A 37-year-old passenger in the van has critical injuries and is now in a Wichita hospital. The 46-year-old driver of the van was in stable condition and taken to the hospital in Winfield. A 3-year-old passenger was also injured but is said to be in good condition.

Police say Price attempted to run from the pickup but was quickly taken into custody. She is listed in fair to critical condition at the hospital in Arkansas City.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is helping police investigate the incident. Once the investigation is complete, police say they will present the case to the Cowley County Attorney’s Office for possible charges.