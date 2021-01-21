Arkansas City police looking for baby and mother

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Arkansas City Police Department is looking for a mother and baby.

On Wednesday, 3-month-old Isabella Consul-Pierce was entered into National Crime Information Center as an endangered missing person. She is believed to be in the custody of her mother, Melissa Ingram-Perdue, who resides in Arkansas City with ties to the Lawrence area.

Numerous efforts are underway to locate Isabella and the public’s assistance is also being requested.

Melissa potentially is driving a dark gray in color, 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee bearing Kansas license plate 602NMH.

Should you come into contact with the vehicle, the mother, or the baby, please contact your local area law enforcement agency immediately.