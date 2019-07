ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Arkansas City police are asking for help finding two missing brothers.

Police posted several pictures of Michael Nelson and Nicholas Tindlecloud, who were last seen around 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

Michael is 13 and Nicholas is 12. Police do not think they are runaways, but they are new to the area. They don’t have a cell phone.

If you see them, call police at 620-441-4444.