ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — It will soon cost more to remove your trash in Arkansas City.

The Arkansas City Commission voted on July 5 to increase the community’s waste services rates. It’s the first rate increase for the city in 10 years.

“After carefully evaluating the situation, we’ve found revising our trash rates for residential and commercial sanitation services is necessary. These updated rates reflect the cost of providing efficient and responsible waste disposal services to our community,” City Manager Randy Frazer said in a news release.

Starting Aug. 31, the rate for single and multiple-family households will increase from

$18.44 to $22.73 a month. The cost to replace a trash cart will go from $50 to $61.63.

Renting an additional cart will go from $9.22 to $11.36 a month. Rates will also increase for commercial customers too.

More information is available on the Sanitation Department page on the City of Arkansas City’s website.