Arkansas City teen dies from injuries in what police call ‘unintentional’ shooting

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 17-year-old Arkansas City boy has died after being shot unintentionally by an adult family member on Saturday night.

The Arkansas City Fire-EMS and Police Departments were dispatched at 9:46 p.m. to a home in the 500 block of South D Street for a report of a gunshot victim.

First responders arrived and located a 17-year-old Arkansas City boy with a gunshot wound. He had been struck in the face with a bullet from a 9-millimeter handgun.

Police determined the victim was shot unintentionally by a family member who was handling the gun.

He was transported by the Arkansas City Fire-EMS Department to South Central Kansas Medical Center and later airlifted to a Wichita-area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The victim died Wednesday from complications related to his gunshot injury. An autopsy is pending.

The incident remains under investigation, and once the investigation is complete, the Cowley County Attorney’s Office will review to determine if any charges should be filed.

LATEST STORIES: