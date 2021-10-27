Arkansas City teen killed following suspected DUI crash in northern Oklahoma

KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KSNW) – A 17-year-old Arkansas City teen was killed following a crash Tuesday evening in Oklahoma. The crash occurred northeast of Newkirk on a rural gravel road.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2000 Jeep Wrangler driven by an 18-year-old Walker Moulton of Winfield had three other passengers inside when the crash occurred. He wasn’t injured.

Newkirk EMS transported a 17-year-old Arkansas City boy to a Ponca City hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity hasn’t been released.

Two other passengers, both 18 and from Arkansas City, were transported to area hospitals. One was flown to Wesley Medical Center in critical condition. The other was treated and released from Winfield’s William Newton Hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the OHP.

Moulton was booked into the Kay County Detention Center on suspicion of DUI, first-degree manslaughter and causing bodily injury while DUI. He is scheduled for a bond hearing today.

OHP said none of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.