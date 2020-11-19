Arkansas City teen returns wallet with more than $250

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Arkansas City Police Department presented a teenager with a certificate and challenge coin after he turned in a lost wallet. The wallet contained more than $250.
Timothy Cribbs, 15, found the wallet on a sidewalk downtown. The police department said the owner of the wallet is on a fixed income and desperately needed the money.
