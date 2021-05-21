Arkansas City woman admits to fraudulently taking $87K in benefits

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A southeastern Kansas woman has been sentenced to three years’ probation and ordered to repay nearly $87,000 she fraudulently collected in Social Security benefits for children who did not live with her.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Kansas says Teresa Grant, of Arkansas City, was sentenced earlier this month after she pleaded guilty to one count of unauthorized acquisition of Social Security Administration benefits.

In exchange for her plea, federal prosecutors dropped two other counts. Grant admitted to fraudulently claiming Social Security survivor’s benefits for her three minor children after the death of her husband in 2016.

Her husband was not the father of the children, who lived full-time with their biological fathers while Grant was collecting the money.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories