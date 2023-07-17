WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 64-year-old Arkansas driver was killed in a crash on Saturday in Butler County. It happened around 1:05 p.m. at NW 150th Street and NW River Valley Road near Burns.

Butler County sheriff’s deputies said a Nissan was traveling southbound on NW River Valley Road and failed to stop at a stop sign at NW 150th Street. The Nissan collided with an eastbound Chevy SUV.

The driver of the Nissan was identified as Melinda Redmond of Gentry, Arkansas. She died at the scene.

The SUV driver, a 63-year-old Cunningham woman, had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.